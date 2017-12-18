Don't let it be said that ABC chooses one-dimensional singles to find love on The Bachelor and Bachelorette. As easy as it would be to dismiss Arie Luyendyk Jr., the next Bachelor, as merely a handsome race-car driver from Arizona, the guy's got layers. For evidence, look no further than the tattoo he got sometime between his appearance on The Bachelorette in 2012 and now.
"The new one is from Les Mis, 24601," Luyendyk said in an interview with E! Online, showing the numbers on his wrist. "The main character, Jean Valjean — I just connected with that character. And I saw the play in London and so I got a tattoo."
So, Luyendyk is not just some jock! He is also a romantic who goes to musicals and identifies with a man who steals bread for his family and supports the daughter of a sick and dying woman.
In this E! interview, the man who was once the runner-up for Emily Maynard's heart reveals how else he has changed since his last shot at TV love.
"My motto: Be open and honest," he told the site,which asked him a series of questions he answered during The Bachelorette. This was most definitely different from what he said his motto was back in 2012, which was, "Drive fast and take chances."
"That sounds like me back then, for sure," Luyendyk laughed.
Now he's become more of a cautious softy, according to his account. That makes it all the more mysterious that he reportedly broke up with his last girlfriend just weeks before announcing he would be the next Bachelor. What would Jean Valjean say?
