Which, for the record, Beyoncé has “sat” for Vogue, gracing the cover four times, including American Vogue on April 2009, and March 2013. But Queen Bey is an international superstar, which means she also has a British Vogue, and Vogue India covers under her belt, and as a bonus she was also on the cover of the Met Ball’s commemorative issue in 2014. And while we may not be able to say the same, there is one thing we can do: We can wear the same shirt and hope some of her vibes rub off on us. The t-shirt, by Wardrobe Department L.A., costs $85. (The website notes it will not arrive distressed as Beyoncé is wearing hers, but we never met a little DIY fun we didn't like.)