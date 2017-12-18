Beyoncé is still going strong, stopping the Internet every single time she posts her newest looks on Instagram, like it’s no big deal at all. In the process, she has become the queen of the Instagram tryptich. By turning her account into a fashion blog of sorts, she's letting her clothing do the talking. And if her latest upload is any indication, she’s feeling especially playful.
On Saturday, the mother-of-three showed off a torn T-Shirt, featuring the word ‘Vogue’ on it, knotted at the waist, putting her curves on display in a red Givenchy pencil skirt. In one photo, the Lemonade singer posed in beige heels with PVC detailing (though, curiously, the right one was missing an ankle strap), and in another, she was photographed walking with her five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, wearing one of the most coveted sneakers of the season: Virgil Abloh’s Nike x Off-White collaboration. On her website, Beyoncé captioned the photos “sittin’ on Vogues.”
Which, for the record, Beyoncé has “sat” for Vogue, gracing the cover four times, including American Vogue on April 2009, and March 2013. But Queen Bey is an international superstar, which means she also has a British Vogue, and Vogue India covers under her belt, and as a bonus she was also on the cover of the Met Ball’s commemorative issue in 2014. And while we may not be able to say the same, there is one thing we can do: We can wear the same shirt and hope some of her vibes rub off on us. The t-shirt, by Wardrobe Department L.A., costs $85. (The website notes it will not arrive distressed as Beyoncé is wearing hers, but we never met a little DIY fun we didn't like.)
