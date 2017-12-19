The Best Gifts From Target For Each Zodiac Sign, Under $25

Sure, you could put the same drugstore chocolate and scented candles into each and every stocking this holiday season. But there's a reason those stockings have names on them — everyone is a unique snowflake, and we mean this in the best way. So why should they all be stuffed with the same goodies?
One way to make sure your gifts don't end up in the fireplace is to shop by astrological sign. Your loved ones' sun signs may not tell the entire story of their personality, but they will help you whittle down your options as you search the great wild internet. For example, adventurous Aries doesn't want another pair of socks.
Good thing Target practically wrote the book on stocking stuffers, offering under-$25 options for everyone on your list. And, if you order by 11:59 CST on December 20, you'll get free delivery by December 23. Ahead, your Target stocking-stuffer horoscopes!