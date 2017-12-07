Where To Find Each Sign At Your Next Holiday Party

'Tis the season for Friendsgivings, dinner parties, and after-work get-togethers, stargazers. Yes, we're talking about the time-honored tradition of holiday parties.
Even if your honorary astrological sign is Party Animal, these events can be daunting — especially if you're going somewhere new or don't know many of your coworkers. Luckily, you can let the signs of the Zodiac help you navigate the room.
We'd never call any of the signs predictable, but each of them is known for certain sets of behavior that make them easy find. That is, if you know what to look for.
Read on for our guide to the signs as you'll encounter them at your next holiday party.