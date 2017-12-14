We're Adults & We Want Everything In This Pottery Barn Kids Collection

Who says a nursery, or a kid's room, can't be decorated with the same sophisticated sense of taste as an adult bedroom? Not interior designer and blogger Justina Blakeney, who is partnering with Pottery Barn Kids on a playful collection that launches today.
Blakeney, who recently shared her top boho-chic decorating tips with us, designed a kids' world inspired by astrology, plants, and spiritual symbols. "My collection with Pottery Barn Kids is really three collections: Jungalino, Magic Disco Caravan, and Astronomad — and each one came with its own set of influences and inspirations," Blakeney told Refinery29.
The collection ranges in price from $16.50 to $1,399. Shop and see some of the magic, ahead.