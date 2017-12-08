This Top Design Influencer Knows How To Do Boho — Without Looking Cheesy

"Boho chic" can be an intimidating phrase for those who haven't dabbled in it — and we don't blame them. The decorating style can easily veer straight into tacky territory when not done right: Think over-the-top psychedelic prints, peace signs, and worse, the ill-advised use of dreamcatchers.
But, there's one type of boho we can certainly get behind: Interior designer and blogger Justina Blakeney's aesthetic is romantic, eclectic, and never fails to make you feel bright and hopeful. The unique way she mashes up patterns, indie artwork, and plants can instantly transform a plain living space into an inviting sanctuary. And, if you don't trust us on this, Blakeney's legions of fans — over 250,000 and counting on Instagram, including our fave actress-turned-lifestyle guru, Drew Barrymore — can't be wrong.
To celebrate her recently-launched book, The New Bohemians Handbook, we've invited Blakeney to share her top decorating secrets — illustrated with stunning shots excerpted from her book — so you can channel her amazing Instagram feed in your over own home.