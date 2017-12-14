The Shadiest Holiday Gifts For The Most Difficult People In Your Life

Christmas carols and classic movies will try to convince you that the holidays are a time to be merry, thankful, and full of love and light, and anything other than that is dysfunctional. But real life, and real relationships, aren’t all cupcakes and roses and Love Actually. Sometimes it’s just about doing the best you can with the people you’re given — even the ones you’ve spent the whole rest of the year resenting.
Yes, we all have people in our lives who could use some tough love. But love is the important part, because throwing shade for shade's sake won't get you anywhere. Rather, there's a certain art to being the perfect amount of petty, and the holidays are the perfect time to do it — because hardcore reality checks are best served with a side of luxe eyeshadow.
Ahead, the best backhanded beauty gifts to call out the most difficult people in your life this holiday season. If things get awkward, don't worry: There's bound to be a glass of spiked eggnog or mulled wine you can reach for in lieu of an apology. 'Tis the season to get drunk and forget your differences. (As long as they have nothing to do with partisan politics, that is...)