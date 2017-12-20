15 Steps We’ve Made For LGBTQ+ Rights In 2017

When Donald Trump was elected President last year, a chief concern on many people's minds was how his presidency might affect LGBTQ+ rights.
As it turns out, we were right to be worried. Over a year on, his administration has revoked protections for transgender students in school bathrooms, tried to ban transgender people from the military, and failed to even acknowledge Pride Month.
As dismaying as all of that is, we've still made several steps towards more LGBTQ+ equality in 2017, in the U.S. and across the world. Don't get us wrong, we still have a long way to go until LGBTQ+ people really have all the rights they deserve — but, in ways both big and small, we're working to make more of those rights a reality.
Read on for just a few of the things that happened in 2017 that were a step in the right direction for LGBTQ+ rights.