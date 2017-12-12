They say first impressions are everything. It makes sense, then, that you'd want the first impression people have of your house or apartment — the front door — to be a positive one. The front entrance tells a story about your taste and style.
The decor lovers on Pinterest seem to agree, since saves of "colorful doors" are up 121%, according to the Pinterest 100, the company's 2018 trend report. It seems everyone is pinning statement doors, which is opening doors to all kinds of creativity. We've caught the fever ourselves and scouted around for bright ideas to inspire our own DIY projects — in all the colors of the rainbow, including the oh-so-current Ultra Violet.
Find a spectrum of inspiration, ahead.