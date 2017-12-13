SCOOP: Peter Strzok's text messages were not merely "anti-Trump". The text messages detailed Robert Mueller's ongoing conspiracy to undermine the President.— Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) December 8, 2017
Who is FBI Peter Strzok ?— ??STOCK MONSTER?? (@StockMonsterVIP) December 4, 2017
Supervised Hillary email case frm day one
*INSISTED on finding Intent
Key in tht Hillary exoneration statement 2months prior to interview
Head of Abedin/Weiner investigation
Head of Mueller’s Russia Collusion Witch Hunt
Key Handler of Fake Dossier
JimJordan: “I think FBI Peter Strzok dressed up the #DNC #FusionGPS Dossier and presented it to the FISA court as real intel to get warrant to spy on the Trump campaign” #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA https://t.co/uO1uLd1iDM— Ken Jones (@sxdoc) December 7, 2017
This Trump-hating FBI agent Peter Strzok was neck deep in the fake Hillary email investigation and #RussiaGate.— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 5, 2017
More to come on this. He is the smoking dude.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself at the slightest personal connection, yet the Hillary supporting, fiercely Anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok helped get Hillary off the hook and supervised aspects of Mueller’s investigation. This is why the left wins.— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) December 5, 2017
After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017