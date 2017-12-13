Story from News

FBI Agent Peter Strzok Called Trump An "Idiot" In Texts Presented To Congress

Madison Medeiros
The text messages sent between FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who was formerly part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Trump's administration and Russia, and FBI lawyer Lisa Page have been released to Congress, CNN reports.
Strzok served on the investigation into Clinton's infamous use of a personal email server and "softened" the language then-FBI Director James Comey used when discussing the bureau's findings, CBS News reports.
Strzok, according to another report from CBS News, bemoaned Donald Trump's victory, called him "an idiot," and compared him to senators Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders. Prior to the election, Strzok wrote that Trump "appears to have no ability to experience reverence which I [sic] the foundation for any capacity to admire or serve anything bigger than self to want to learn about anything beyond self, to want to know and deeply honour the people around you."
Advertisement
In another, more succinct, text written and sent on election night, Strzok reportedly wrote that the glow of red states on the electoral map was "fucking terrifying."
CBS News reports that these exchanges went on for months, and once discovered by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, ultimately cost Strzok his position in the ongoing investigation.
Since the news broke, many Trump supporters have used the opportunity to lambast the political system, which they claim has been rigged against the president in favour of Democrats like Hillary Clinton. To make matters worse, Politico reports that Strzok wrote that Clinton "should win 100,000,000 - 0."
Trump, too, is likely to use these politically charged texts in his favour, as he continues to state his belief that the Russian investigation is a distraction and an unfair ploy orchestrated by Democrats to undermine his victory in the electoral college. Now that Roy Moore has lost the Alabama Senate race against Democrat Doug Jones, the president will likely refocus his energies on the communications between Strzok and Page.
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series