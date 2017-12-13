The Alabama Special Election Was A Critical One — Here's Why

"We, the Baldwin County Young Republicans, will stand with President Trump by supporting Judge Roy Moore for Alabama U.S. Senate. The allegations have yet to be proven and no physical evidence has prevailed," the chapter's chairman Isaiah Pyritz and vice chair Aaron Seely said in a joint statement to Refinery29. "While the polarization surrounding our candidate is concerning, we must set aside our differences and unite as a party for the betterment of our country. Losing this election would benefit the far-left progressive agenda and stifle the president's America First agenda. Electing Judge Roy Moore to the Senate will be a vote for small government, religious freedom, and a better economy."