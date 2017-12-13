Jessica Chastain Details Why It Can Be So Scary For Women To Come Forward

She's right; we can't ignore women who aren't privileged enough to be in the spotlight. It's often these women who face the biggest repercussions for speaking out, since no one is going to write stories about their bravery or rally behind them. For many, the thought of losing a stable job with steady income is out of the question because their entire livelihoods depend on it. To truly make progress, we need to start bolstering all women by changing our societal culture, our work cultures, and the lessons we teach in our homes.