Why Jessica Chastain Feels Empowered To Call Out Hollywood's Alleged Predators

Jessica Chastain wasn't afraid to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after The New York Times first reported news of the former Weinstein Company executive's alleged sexual harassment. And she's still speaking out about sexual misconduct, this time directing her words at Bryan Singer, who has been accused of sexual abuse in the past.
On Friday, Chastain tweeted a Daily Wire story about the sexual assault allegations that have been lobbed against the director. "Let us not forget," she wrote in the tweet.
In 2014, Michael Egan III filed civil lawsuits alleging that Singer, along with two executives and a producer, "forced him into sex at parties in Encino and Hawaii — starting when Egan was only 15," The Hollywood Reporter stated at the time. During that year, Singer called the accusations "outrageous, vicious, and completely false," according to THR.
Chastain is starring in next year's X-Men: Dark Phoenix, on which Bryan Singer is listed as a producer. During an interview with The Daily Beast, Chastain explained her tweet, noting that she worked primarily with the film's director, Simon Kinberg.
"Because of the timing of when I came into the industry, I decided for me — my career could go away tomorrow, and I'll do something else, and I'll be okay. Because I was okay before I came into this career. For me, there's a lot that I have that isn't acting. I made a decision very early on to not work with people that I felt abused their positions, and didn't create a healthy environment for those around them," Chastain told The Daily Beast. "I actually chose to do X-Men because I'm working with Simon Kinberg, who's also a first-time filmmaker who I met on The Martian, and is an incredible writer and producer. He wrote this script — which I can't say much about, because it's X-Men — and there are many powerful female roles in this story that Simon is telling. And all of my dealings were with Simon and Hutch [Parker, another producer], who were on set."
Chastain issued a similar response to a fan who tweeted at her about her involvement in the upcoming X-Men movie. "I didn't realize he was involved until recently. I had no dealings with him and he wasn't on set," she tweeted on Friday.
I didn't realize he was involved until recently. I had no dealings with him and he wasn't on set.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 4, 2017
The actress also told the Daily Beast that she isn't worried about any potential fallout with Singer.
"I do not feel beholden to anything. I'm going to speak my mind about any injustice that I see. I’m not afraid of anything in terms of that," Chastain told The Daily Beast. "And I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they're easily replaceable. I'm not going to allow that into my life."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
