A Famous Actor Criticized Jessica Chastain's Harvey Weinstein Comments

As many have pointed out through amusing but painfully accurate memes , never in the history of being told to calm down has anyone ever calmed down. But, more importantly, this unnamed actor is feeding into the myth that women are hysterical and frequently blinded by their emotions. Sure, Chastain and millions of others are emotional about Weinstein and the avalanche of accusations against other powerful men — but we have every right to be, and (fun fact!) women are capable of being emotional and simultaneously making strong, important points.