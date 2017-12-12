Meryl Streep Just Endorsed Your Dad, Tom Hanks, To Be President

Meryl Streep, a woman who is full of opinions about nearly everything (many of which we agree with), has an opinion on who should be the next president. Spoiler, it's not a former reality TV star.
No, the most lauded living actor would like to see America's dad, Tom Hanks, as our next president. She said as much during a recent panel at Buzzfeed's NYC offices.
We don't hear the question in the video shared by a Buzzfeed writer, but it would seem to have been something about running for the Oval Office.
"I'm actually shy," says Streep. "So it's actually hard for me to do all this stuff. Tom on the other hand, should be president."
Advertisement
Meryl Streep endorses Tom Hanks for president pic.twitter.com/Z0k5rnrquB— sara yasin ? (@sarayasin) December 12, 2017
Cue applause and cheers from the audience, because who doesn't want to see Vice President Wilson the Volleyball? Hanks naturally, hides his face in his hands.
"There is really nobody who knows more about history...statesmanship," she continues as Hanks rolls his eyes and throws his hands up in the air.
"Seriously! The military...I mean, come on," she continues, turning to Hanks. "And, he can even be heard without a microphone."
Streep also tackled the question of separating art from the artist, which is one many have been wrestling with in light of the horrifying allegations that have hit public figures like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.
"We still revere Shakespeare," Streep said, according to Buzzfeed. "We haven't thrown it out, and there is no question that [The Merchant of Venice] is anti-Semitic. There is no question that The Taming of the Shrew is misogynist. Everybody has their blank spots, but the genius that understands so much else about the human experiment is worth safeguarding, and shouldn't be touched."
The two are doing the press rounds with director Steven Spielberg for the multiple Golden Globe nominated film The Post. The story follows Streep and Hanks' characters, Kay Graham and Ben Bradlee, as they try to expose government secrets while working at The Washington Post in 1971. And, it's a true story. The two worked for the newspaper for decades, with Graham as the first woman publisher and Bradlee as executive editor.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement