My next question is, what will Markle do for her bachelorette party? According to Brides.com , the British term is "hen party" and no details are currently available — but we can rest assured that it'll be a lovely affair. The outlet notes that when Pippa Middleton got engaged, she celebrated with her older sister and a few friends by skiing in the French Alps. I hope the Duchess of Cambridge helps plan Markle's bachelorette because she knows all the ins and outs of joining the royal family.