ICYMI, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot next May and this is great news for Prince William, too, because it means his younger bro will hopefully stop raiding his fridge. (Oh, and because he's presumably stoked to see Harry find love and happiness.)
The brothers share a close relationship, so it's no surprise that William will serve as Harry's best man — a role Harry took on when his brother married Kate Middleton in 2011 — and therefore he's in charge of the very important task of planning Harry's stag do.
But don't expect any scandalous tabloid headlines after the party. According to US Weekly, a source told the outlet that we shouldn't "expect anything wild." Although no other details about the stag party are currently available, US Weekly also has the scoop on how Harry and Markle plan to spend Christmas. Markle will reportedly join Harry's family for the holiday and Queen Elizabeth II is on board with the plan.
"[S]he is delighted to have Harry bring his fiancée. It is a family occasion, after all, and Meghan is very much family now," the same source told the outlet. (Awww.)
My next question is, what will Markle do for her hen party? According to Brides.com, no details are currently available — but we can rest assured that it'll be a lovely affair. The outlet notes that when Pippa Middleton got engaged, she celebrated with her older sister and a few friends by skiing in the French Alps. I hope the Duchess of Cambridge helps plan Markle's bachelorette because she knows all the ins and outs of joining the royal family.
