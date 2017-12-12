The Secret To Ashley Benson’s Hair Is About To Get Cheaper

If you've been following the latest celeb endorsements in the hair department, you are probably aware that Nexxus is launching a new game-changing line. Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson, blogger Arielle Charnas, and former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman are just a few of the big names that have been talking, snapping, and posting about the brand's Keraphix Damage Healing range. And while the products won't officially hit drugstores until January, Nexxus is hosting a flash sale that'll let you try the collection early, on December 18 — and at a crazy discount.
The reason why Keraphix is getting so much buzz? The products — which includes shampoo, conditioner, reconstructing treatment, and a deep conditioning mask — are loaded with keratin protein and black rice, which have a storied past in repairing the damage from over-processed and heat-styled hair.
For people who can't wait until January to get their hands on the stuff, Nexxus is putting on a flash pre-sale. Next Monday, December 18th, the Keraphix Discovery Kit of sample-sized products (plus a candle, because it's the holidays after all) will be available on the company's website for less than $20. Which, considering the entire full-sized range would normally set you back $50, that price feels like a pretty sweet deal.
Our recommendation? If you want in on Benson's biggest beauty secret, grab the tester kit (or two) while you can. After all, everyone's hair could use a little TLC right about now.
Nexxus Keraphix Discovery Kit, $19.99, available for pre-sale on Monday, December 18th at 12pm EST at Nexxus.
