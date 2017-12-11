Angelina Jolie Speaks Out About Violence Against Women In New Emotional Op-Ed

She continues, explaining that rape is used as a strategy in war, "Despite being prohibited by international law, sexual violence continues to be employed as a tactic of war in numerous conflicts from Myanmar to Ukraine and Syria to Somalia. It includes mass rape, gang rape, sexual slavery, and rape as a form of torture, ethnic cleansing, and terrorism. It accounts in large part for why it is often more dangerous to be a woman in a war zone today than it is to be a soldier."