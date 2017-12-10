Jessica Alba's Friends Threw Her A Picture-Perfect Tea Party Baby Shower

The products of Jessica Alba's Honest Company are a staple of every baby shower. Those diapers, lotions, and cleaning products get good word of mouth, and they have the kind of pretty packaging that makes for visually pleasing gifts. That means the pressure was on for friends and family of Alba herself when they threw her a baby shower Saturday, before the impending arrival of her son. From what we can see, they succeeded.
"Had the most beautiful baby shower today," Alba wrote on an Instagram slideshow after the tea party at Laduree in Beverly Hills. "I felt so loved and I [love] u all to pieces."
Alba, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Cash Warren, documented more of the day on her Instagram Stories, beginning with getting her hair and makeup done by a team of three from The Glam App. She wore a sweet '60s-style updo and a black sleeveless dress for the classy occasion. Other Boomerang videos show her posing sweetly with her mother, Cathy Alba, and friends. Kelly Sawyer, the president of the charity Baby2Baby, also helped organize the event. Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe were among the more than 35 guests who attended, according to Us Weekly.
"The best girls day showering our beautiful @jessicaalba with so much love today," longtime pal Zoe wrote.
Macaron bakery and tea room Laduree needed little in the way of extra decor to make it baby-shower perfect, but the hosts added balloons and flowers for good measure.
"He’s gonna fall out of me any time now," Alba said in a speech, according to Us Weekly, "so this is good that we’re doing this."
