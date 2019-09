Amid the parties and artsy mayhem of Art Basel, piled atop the typical night scene of Miami, police arrested comedian Hannibal Buress early Sunday morning, though it was not entirely clear to him why. Now, thanks to a video shot by a bystander, Twitter is also up in arms about the incident. By the afternoon, #FreeHannibal was a hashtag as filled with outrage as it was silly, Buress-like jokes.