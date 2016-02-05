At first, Hannibal Buress wasn't sure he wanted a dog to interview him. He usually doesn't do stuff like that. "But then I did my research on Refinery29 and saw the huge female following, and I thought it was a good thing to do," the comic told us, laughing. “I have a goddamn special to promote and concert tickets to sell."
That special is Comedy Camisado, which premieres today on Netflix. Buress asked that it be released to coincide with his 33rd birthday. “Without that, it wouldn’t have mattered. Nobody cares about 33. So I wouldn’t have thrown a party or anything," he said, touching on one of the many topics he tackles in his stand-up.
Filmed in Minneapolis, Comedy Camisado — which we can confirm is hilarious — offers plenty to discuss. So naturally, we enlisted Chloe the Mini Frenchie to do the interviewing. Of the special, Buress said, “I hope people enjoy it. If they’ve been following my stand-up, [I hope] that they see my growth. If they’re new to my stand-up, I hope they like it and wanna check out my older stuff."
For now, do yourself a favor and check out what happens when our bulldog asks Buress about his sex life, Broad City, and more.
