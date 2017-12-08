Bath & Body Works Is Having An Epic Sale Right Now — But You Gotta Act Fast

Stop everything you're doing: Bath & Body Works just announced a one-day sale like never before — and it's even better than some of the offers you'd find from the famed Semi Annual Sale.
Today, Friday December 8, you can get any product from the brand's aromatherapy line for a cool $5. The reason for this spectacular surprise? Because it's the holiday season, and there's never more incentive to chill out. Bath & Body Works announced the sale on the company's Instagram this morning with the caption, "Today only, give everyone on your list the gift of wellness." There's a limit of 15 items, though, so you can easily pick something up for yourself as well. All you have to do is enter the code "MOODBOOST" at checkout online, but the code also works in stores.
Click through to check out a few of our must-try picks from the sale — but don't spend too much time picking your favorites. This sale won't last long.