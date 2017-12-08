If we had to choose one place to complete all of our holiday shopping, it would be Target. The megastore is a one-stop-shop for everything from groceries to home decor, and of course, our favorite drugstore beauty products. And this year, Target wants to make fa la la la la-ing your way through the season easier than ever. How? By offering an array of rad beauty discounts through the end of the year.
As one Reddit user so kindly pointed out in a recent thread, these sales are only available through the Cartwheel app. The app, available on Apple's App Store and Google Play, is a digital coupon book with rotating deals you can use to save big bucks at checkout. But right now, as we're all embarking on our last minute purchases, Target is doing price cuts like we've never seen before: up to 50% off brands like Vichy, Essie, and Nyx Cosmetics.
Moral of the story? Don't procrastinate your holiday shopping any longer. Many coupons expire as soon as December 9, and most of them can only be used once. Ahead, a few of our favorite deals.