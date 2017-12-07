Robin Thicke's Girlfriend Just Shared The Most Over-The-Top Pregnancy Picture

Roses are red, babies say "goo," April Love Geary has the most extra pregnancy photo for you.
According to People, Geary and her singer beau Robin Thicke spent the last couple of days celebrating her 23rd birthday at the Beverly Hilton hotel. While there, it appears they stocked up on romance supplies (red roses and hot Cheetos) and decided to have a fun little photo shoot.
In the appropriately captioned snap, Geary kicks back on a white bed, concealing her NSFI (not safe for Instagram) parts with the petals, giving off what Page Six points out are very American Beauty vibes.
Advertisement
Geary announced the news of her first child with Thicke in August, writing, "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!"
The Alan she's referring to is Robin's father and former Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, who passed away in December 2016. In case you were wondering, Geary recently shared that they're having a little girl, who she claims will have "long legs like her mama."
If she's anything else like her mother, she's going to have great style. We're particularly fond of Geary's pumpkin patch look, in which she channeled Thicke's famous white-and-black striped Beetlejuice pants.
Of course, these are definitely a better cut. Though we get the feeling Geary could make a potato sack look chic.
Advertisement