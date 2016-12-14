Robin Thicke Pays Tribute To Late Father Alan

Today I lost my best friend and my idol, and the world lost one of it's finest. I have never known a more kind, loving, hairy, and generous person in my life and I am forever grateful for the light that this man brought to my life and so many others. You will be missed every second of every day. You are a legend and I love you Pops. Until next time.

