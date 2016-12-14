Robin Thicke Pays Tribute To Late Father Alan

Robin Thicke's publicist was the first to confirm Alan Thicke's death yesterday. Now the singer is paying tribute to his dad, whom he says had a fatal heart attack while playing hockey with his younger son, Carter.
The "Blurred Lines" crooner praised the Growing Pains actor as "the greatest man I've ever met" in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. He added that his 69-year-old father was "always a gentleman" who was "beloved" by his family.
“The good thing was that he was beloved and he had closure,” Thicke shared. “I saw him a few days ago and told him how much I loved and respected him.”
Carter Thicke, who was with the Canadian-born star when he died, also spoke out about his love for his father.
"Today I lost my best friend and my idol, and the world lost one of it's finest," the 19-year-old wrote alongside a photo of him and Thicke. "I have never known a more kind, loving, hairy, and generous person in my life and I am forever grateful for the light that this man brought to my life and so many others. You will be missed every second of every day. You are a legend and I love you Pops. Until next time."
