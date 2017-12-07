Terry Crews Is The Inside Man That #MeToo Needs

While some are waiting for a snag in the movement that seems to have rolled out so smoothly over the last few months, conversations about the role of women in the industry, how they can be better supported, and what it means to speak up have only been overshadowed by reports of how the accused have been dealt with. However, very little of the narrative has focused on the broader rape culture that emboldens men to act on whatever sexual inclinations they have in the first place. And based on Crew’s own experience in both professional sports and entertainment, this is one of the most dangerous problems of pervasive male privilege. In what he calls a “cult of masculinity,” he says that there exists a belief that ”as a man you are more valuable than a woman.”