Where To Eat, Party & Play Near 29Rooms L.A.

29Rooms opened in downtown L.A. THIS week and we're beyond pumped to share our interactive funhouse of style, culture, and technology with our West Coast readers. L.A. will always have a special place in our hearts (we have an R29 office there!) and we can't wait to let our creative energy thrive in this "capital of cool."
To help you make the most of your visit, we've curated a list of the raddest places near 29Rooms in DTLA. We stalked our favorite L.A. bloggers' frequent haunts, scoured Instagram for gems, and got a whole bunch of killer recommendations from our L.A. staff. We basically did all the dirty work for you. Now all that's left for you to do is the fun part: explore. From ceramics to sushi, these hotspots are R29-approved.