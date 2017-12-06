"There was a day, when, in front of everybody, I complimented your eyes. I want to say that I would have complimented anyone's eyes," he said nervously. "Bill, for example, if he had nice eyes, I would have complimented him. He does not have nice eyes. Brilliant attorney, but the eyes are smaller than I would have designed, maybe [I'd have gone] just a little bigger. So, I complimented you because of your eyes and I'm still, I'm not bad, right?"