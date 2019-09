If you're a woman in the workforce, there's a very good chance that you've been sexually harassed at some point during your career. We know this, because 60% of women have reported that they've experienced sexual misconduct, and the majority of them said it happened while on the clock. In light of the allegations against high-profile men , we've been focusing a lot on survivors who have endured unwanted touching, comments, or advances from men – but have we really stopped to ask ourselves about the men's feelings? (Spoiler alert: Many have !)