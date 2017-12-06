Every time I settle into a dimly lit booth at the Cheesecake Factory and crack open one of their novel-length menus, I ask myself: Why does anyone dine anywhere else?
To say that I am a Cheesecake Factory stan would be an understatement, and there's nothing that I enjoy more than my standard order of avocado eggrolls, miso salmon (mashed potatoes instead of beans, please), and a hunk of Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. Of course, there is one thing: To have all of the above delivered, for free, to my door...and for the dessert to be complimentary.
The Cheesecake Factory has somehow figured out exactly what I wanted and obliged — at least, for one day only. According to Eater, the Cheesecake Factory will deliver over 10,000 free slices of cheesecake on Wednesday, December 6.
Advertisement
Bless your heart, CCF.
In order to score the perk, you must order through DoorDash using the code 10000SLICES. There's not even a minimum purchase required. (But, like, get the avocado eggrolls.)
In order to keep you eating at the Cheesecake Factory, the restaurant is also providing free delivery from December 6 to December 12. Think of all the many cheesecake flavors you can try, without ever having to leave your home!
If you need recommendations — outside of my cheesecake bae, the Hershey's Chocolate Bar cheesecake — the pre-holiday season is the perfect time to stick your fork in a slice of Peppermint Bark Cheesecake. You can also stick a candle in the funfetti-inspired Celebration Cheesecake and insist to the delivery person that it's your birthday.
There's no way to go wrong with free cheesecake slices, and with free delivery, you never have to worry about finding yourself in a Drake-like situation where your significant other causes drama at the beloved food institution.
I'll be dreaming of cheesecake until tomorrow, when a free slice is finally at my door.
Related Video:
Advertisement