Ice cream and cake chains are a dime a dozen — but cheesecake chains? There’s really only one that comes to mind: The Cheesecake Factory. We remember the days of going there as a kid and having to wait through the, ahem, boring part of the meal (lunch or dinner) while we impatiently fidgeted until the main event: dessert. The Cheesecake Factory dishes out a surprisingly impressive array of flavors — well over 30 to be exact. (Who knew the chain was competing with Baskin-Robbins in the variety department?) The establishment also happens to be a place where celebs like Kendall Jenner frequents with friends and Drake and Tyra Banks go to argue. So, with iconic cheesecakes and celeb sightings, the chain is oddly festive while still remaining familiar. A sentiment that also happens to directly describe its newest upcoming flavor debut: The Celebration Cheesecake.
Essentially a funfetti cheesecake, the Factory’s newest creation will help honor a most important food holiday: National Cheesecake Day on July 30th. According to a press release from the chain, this birthday dessert mashup will feature layers of Original cheese cake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting and, of course, colorful confetti sprinkles. You might notice that it looks sort of familiar to Momofuku Milk Bar's viral multilayer birthday cake. Though, the cheesecake component sets it further apart from other chains that have made obvious nods to the brand. We'll just have to stick a fork in it first to see for ourselves.
Cheesecake Factory customers will be able to try this new flavor starting on the 30th, and they'll also be able to go in on any of the other cheesecake menu offering for half the price until through the 31st. The sweetest part of all? A 25-cent donation from every slice sold will be donated to the domestic hunger relief organization, Feeding America.
Drake's song aside, we highly doubt that there will be any arguments whatsoever taking place over The Celebration Cheesecake. And if there are, it'll be over who gets the last bite.
