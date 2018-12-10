All The Best Christmas Episodes On Netflix

The holiday season is in full swing, and you know what that means: it's time to watch as much festive television as possible, indoors. I assume you thought I was going to say something like, "It's time to enjoy cherished moments with loved ones," but that can also be accomplished while viewing the fictional lives of people on a screen. Think of it as getting two birds in the holiday spirit with one click of the "Play" button.
The only problem here is, choosing the correct seasonal episode is pretty difficult. Let's just agree now turning to Netflix is the best option, since the number of live television offerings will only dwindle as more winter finales air throughout December. But, Netflix poses its own issue, as there are an overwhelming number of options, and classics like 30 Rock keep disappearing.
To make this entire celebratory television endeavor easier on you, we picked out all the best holiday episodes currently available on Netflix. You'll find everything everything from Grey's Anatomy to Friends, Pretty Little Liars to Black Mirror. Ho-ho-happy viewing.
