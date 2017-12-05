One Of Meghan Markle's Few Talk Show Appearances Is So Cringey To Watch Now

Back when Meghan Markle made an appearance on Craig Ferguson's show in 2013, he had no idea he was talking to future royalty. The clip, which was uploaded to YouTube in November 2017, shows an enthusiastic Markle chatting animatedly with Ferguson about Suits and other topics, yet it's Ferguson's questioning tactics that would probably change greatly were he to interview the future duchess now.
For instance, he starts off the interview by complimenting her work on the show, before going on to admit that he hasn't seen any of it. He also asks her if she ever went to college, and when she says she went to Northwestern, he gasps and says, "That's the big one!"
He keeps up this bit with most of her stories, pretending to be shocked by her accomplishments (which include studying international relations and working in Argentina), later complimenting her "hairless body."
In a particularly weird moment, Markle describes growing up on the set of Married With Children because of her father's job, and says she was there every day in her school uniform, which prompts a salacious giggle from Ferguson.
Of course, Markle takes all of this in stride, staying in good humor and keeping up with the host while remaining professional and friendly — not an easy feat, but it is easy to see how she'll thrive as a future member of the royal family. She's clearly capable of handling the spontaneity and scrutiny of public life, and staying poised and thoughtful in the face of awkwardness.
Markle will officially join the royal family when she marries Prince Harry this spring, but it's clear she's been a natural since she first stepped on screen.
Watch the awkward interview below:
