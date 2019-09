If you happen to be agonizing over the perfect, thoughtful present for a loved one, Amazon is coming to the rescue: The e-commerce platform has just announced that Prime Now , its one and two-hour delivery service, will be made available for products listed on Amazon Handmade . The super-fast shipping will be open to shoppers based in Austin, Manhattan, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle, and will last through the holiday season.