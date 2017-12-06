Gift shopping around the holidays is a stressful endeavor: According to a study conducted by Ebay, Christmas shopping causes the same level of increase in heart rate as running a marathon. And, the pressure only builds up if you're the type to leave everything to the very last minute.
If you happen to be agonizing over the perfect, thoughtful present for a loved one, Amazon is coming to the rescue: The e-commerce platform has just announced that Prime Now, its one and two-hour delivery service, will be made available for products listed on Amazon Handmade. The super-fast shipping will be open to shoppers based in Austin, Manhattan, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle, and will last through the holiday season.
We took a look at the beautiful handicrafts and picked out seven products that would make for an impressive last-minute gift. Check out the rest of the quality products eligible for the super efficient delivery service here.
The linked products will be visible on Amazon's website upon entering your zip code.