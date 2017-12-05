Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Gives Great Relationship Advice

So you have a new boo. What is it like trying to date as a person who has been a celebrity for over a decade?

“I never thought about that with him because I remember noticing that I'm totally able to be myself. I can be goofy and I don't have to have on makeup — although I kind of have to keep it cute — but I can be myself. I think that's the main thing for those of us who are always ‘on.’ Can you come home and just be yourself? Do you have to be on 100 or can you just curl up and watch This Is Us or Judge Judy? Can you just go out to dinner without feeling like you have to be on, and they respect that?”