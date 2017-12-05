Zendaya Just Debuted Her Most Dramatic Hair Change Yet

Of all the individuals we consider hair icons, no one inspires quite like Zendaya. Read: Every single look slays, whether it's blonde or brunette, bangs or a bowl cut, locs or a short pixie cut. It seems that she's tried it all — and it always looks good. But last night, the star stepped out at the 2017 London Fashion Awards wearing a look we were not prepared for: a drastic, overnight change from long brunette curls to a choppy, platinum blonde pixie. Naturally, it is damn gorgeous.
Zendaya's only explanation for the sudden change? A simple caption on an Instagram photo that reads, “A platinum blonde pixie tonight cause why not?” As expected, fans are freaking out. In less than 24 hours, Zendaya's Instagram post has over 1 million likes and thousands of comments, many of which are praising her for the dramatic change. “I think I've come to the conclusion that you can do no wrong,” one user commented. Others have made the uncanny comparison to actress Michelle Williams, who has worn her hair in a pixie for years.
Of course, with Zendaya's love for wigs and her insatiable desire to try new things, we can't guarantee how long the look will stick around. One user even commented, “[Your] wig collection is UNMATCHED. Looks on LOOKS." However, with so many positive comments, we're hoping it's a recurring look — at least until her next jaw-dropping change, that is. Which brings us to the real question: What's your favorite Zendaya hair look? Take this beautiful pixie in while you can, then tell us in the comments below.
