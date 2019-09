Netflix Fires Executive Who Defended Danny Masterson

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me,” Masterson said . "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all." He went on to thank the cast and crew of The Ranch and his fans for their continued support.