Netflix Fires Executive Who Defended Danny Masterson

Huffpost first reported Masterson's actions on November 2, days before the Times published its report on Louis C.K. Yet, Netflix didn't appear to publicly take action on Masterson's role in the company until December 5, nearly a month after the initial report emerged. The move looks like a response to Yeatman's blunder more than anything else — seemingly, if Andy Yeatman hadn't made a "careless" comment at a youth soccer game, Netflix might have continued its inaction concerning the allegations against Masterson. Yeatman's comment inspired a wave of online frenzy, though, and the report published by Huffington Post appears to have forced Netflix to respond.