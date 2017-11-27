Earlier this month, it was reported that Danny Masterson, star of Netflix's The Ranch, had been accused of rape by four women. Three of the alleged victims are, like Masterson, scientologists. According to The Huffington Post, the case had "stalled" despite "overwhelming evidence" — and Leah Remini thinks she knows why.
Remini was raised in the Church of Scientology and, after departing, has become an outspoken critic of the organization, both through interviews and her A&E show Scientology and the Aftermath.
In a new report published by The Daily Beast, Remini alleges that the LAPD has suspicious ties to the Church of Scientology and cites this connection as the reason Masterson's case hasn't moved forward.
"The captain of [LAPD’s Hollywood division], Cory Palka, goes to the Scientology Celebrity Centre often. There are pictures of him hanging at Celebrity Centre," Remini told the outlet. The Daily Beast also reported that a source within Palka's division confirmed that the captain's ties to the Church of Scientology are common knowledge within the department. The outlet also confirmed that the LAPD and the Church of Scientology have collaborated on fundraising events and that Masterson frequently participates.
In addition to this apparent conflict of interest, many people are also calling out Netflix for its double standard. Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. were quickly shown the door when allegations against them emerged, but Netflix has not taken any action against Masterson thus far.
"For me, what Netflix has done feels like a continuation of how the Church of Scientology made me feel when I reported my rape to them, as well as how Danny Masterson made me feel when I would beg him for an apology, an explanation, anything," accuser Chrissie Carnell Bixler told the The Daily Beast in a separate article published on November 16. "I was made to feel unimportant. I was made to feel like I didn’t matter."
Refinery29 has reached out to the LAPD and Netflix for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
