"For me, what Netflix has done feels like a continuation of how the Church of Scientology made me feel when I reported my rape to them, as well as how Danny Masterson made me feel when I would beg him for an apology, an explanation, anything," accuser Chrissie Carnell Bixler told the The Daily Beast in a separate article published on November 16. "I was made to feel unimportant. I was made to feel like I didn’t matter."