The number of women who have come forward about sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry increased on Thursday with a report from The Huffington Post. The outlet reports that four women have accused That '70s Show star Danny Masterson of rape , but the investigation into the case has stalled. According to the Huffington Post, the LAPD first started investigating the claims before turning the case over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Now, the case is reportedly at a standstill, despite the reported wealth of evidence involved. A representative for Masterson told Refinery29 that the LAPD had closed the case.