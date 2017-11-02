One unnamed law enforcement official told the Huffington Post's Yashar Ali that there was "overwhelming" evidence against Masterson, but the charges still haven't been "approved for filing." The reported evidence includes "audiotapes, emails sent to and from Scientology officers at the time the alleged rapes happened, forensic computer evidence, and a threatening handwritten letter Masterson sent to one of the alleged victims, according to two people with knowledge of the evidence in the district attorney’s possession." A representative for the LAPD told Refinery29 that it wouldn't be providing details about the case. When reached via email, a representative for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office declined to comment.