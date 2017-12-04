As Hollywood scrambles to figure out how to address the watershed of sexual misconduct allegations, Family Guy is way ahead of the curve: They have already made a joke about the recently disgraced actor Kevin Spacey. As per Indiewire, the December 3 episode of Family Guy took aim at the Hollywood veteran by way of The Usual Suspects (1995).
The big reveal of the crime drama is that Spacey's character Verbal, one of five criminals involved in a revenge plot against the police, is actually criminal mastermind Keyser Söze. This is revealed at the very end of the film, and it's seen as one of the most notable endings in film history.
In this recent episode of Family Guy, Meg, voiced by Mila Kunis says, "What can I say? I'm full of surprises like the end of The Usual Suspects." Then, the show cuts to the family watching the movie. When the epic ending reveal is made, Peter (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) says, "Wait, he was gay the whole time?"
This is a reference to Spacey's response to the first allegations made against him, which were published by Buzzfeed. The actor Anthony Rapp recalled a 1986 incident during which Spacey assaulted Rapp, who was 14 at the time.
"The older I get, the more I can't believe it. I could never imagine [that] anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy," Rapp told Buzzfeed.
In response, Spacey released a statement claiming that he did not recall the incident. He then proceeded to come out as gay.
"This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are other stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy," Spacey said. "I now choose to live as a gay man."
Spacey's decision to come out was seen as a protective measure. It looked as if Spacey wanted to deflect the allegations against him by revealing something private. GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis criticized the move on Twitter, writing, "Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault...This isn't a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances."
Since Rapp came forward with his story, several others have made similar allegations. Spacey has since been fired from Netflix's House of Cards, and is reportedly seeking treatment.
Meanwhile, Hollywood has to contend with the fact that one of its most revered actors is believed to be a sexual predator. Family Guy is the first scripted sitcom to crack a joke at the actor's expense since the allegations were published. The show actually made jabs at the actor as far back as 2005. In one episode, Stewie, who is running naked through a mall, yells, "Help! I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement!"
This is all courtesy of Seth MacFarlane, the show's creator, who seems to be immune to Hollywood's protective gag orders — he joked about Harvey Weinstein at the 2013 Oscars.
