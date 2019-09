This isn't the first – and it likely won't be the last – crime influenced by popular culture. Just last month prosecutors asked the court to sentence one of the girls in the Slender Man killings (now 15) to 40 years in a mental hospital for stabbing a classmate, along with another friend, in an attack meant to please the fictional horror character Slender Man. And, back in 1981, John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate then president Ronald Reagan to try and gain the attention of actor Jodie Foster. Hinckley Jr. was released from a mental hospital in 2016 after serving 35 years.