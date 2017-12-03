This weekend love was most certainly in the air. On Sunday, actress Claire Holt shared with her 3.6 million Instagram followers that she and boyfriend, real estate mogul Andrew Joblon, are locking things down.
"My heart is so full," Holt captioned a photo of their engagement and marked it with a heart emoji. In the image we see Holts ring finger adorned with a large dazzling diamond ring while planting an enthused kiss on her new fiancé.
It's been a whirlwind year for the Vampire Diaries star, who more recently had a role as Rebekah Mikaelson in The CW spin-off, The Originals as well as co-starring in 47 Meters down with Mandy Moore. Holt revealed that she and Joblon were an item after sharing photos of the two vacationing in Italy in July. If the name "Andrew Joblon" sounds familiar, he was previously linked to another Hollywood actress who tied the knot earlier this year: Amanda Seyfried. Seyfried and Joblon began dating in late 2011 and called it quits in January 2012. Joblon was also linked to the Real Housewife's Kelly Bensimon and is reportedly a member of the board of the Eric Trump Foundation.
Holt's latest engagement comes several months after she and now ex-husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce on April 27. The decision was made official one day shy of their one-year anniversary. The reason for their split was cited as irreconcilable differences.
In 2014, Holt temporarily left The Originals in order to focus on her private life."I wasn't pushed out, I wasn't fed up with Rebekah, I didn't quit mid-season, there was no drama, there was no rift between cast members ... I made a life choice, not a career choice," she explained to Buzzfeed.
Here's hoping the whirlwind slows down in 2018.
