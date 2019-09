It's been a whirlwind year for the Vampire Diaries star, who more recently had a role as Rebekah Mikaelson in The CW spin-off, The Originals as well as co-starring in 47 Meters down with Mandy Moore. Holt revealed that she and Joblon were an item after sharing photos of the two vacationing in Italy in July. If the name "Andrew Joblon" sounds familiar, he was previously linked to another Hollywood actress who tied the knot earlier this year: Amanda Seyfried. Seyfried and Joblon began dating in late 2011 and called it quits in January 2012. Joblon was also linked to the Real Housewife's Kelly Bensimon and is reportedly a member of the board of the Eric Trump Foundation