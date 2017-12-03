Joanna Gaines Shared Her Holiday Decorations & They Will Dazzle You

This family tree gets me every time. Emmie asked why I always get so sad when we put this tree up and I told her it's a good kinda sad. I explained these memories on this tree are so sweet and time just goes by so fast. This tree is full of firsts for each of us, many meaningful ornaments, and lots of handmade who knows what. It's my favorite and I treasure this time every year ❤️

