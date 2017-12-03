Joanna Gaines Shared Her Holiday Decorations & They Will Dazzle You

If a night sky illuminated by silos decked out in sparkling lights doesn’t get you in Christmas spirit, we don’t know what will.
On Saturday, Joanna Gaines shared a stunning image of she and husband Chip’s Magnolia Market located in Waco, Texas.
Who says you need snow for a Christmas-themed Winter Wonderland? “Merry Christmas from the Silos,” she captioned the image.
Earlier this week Joanna shared a more intimate holiday moment on Instagram. In the photo we see the couple’s daughter, Emmie having a quiet moment, reaching out and touching the family Christmas tree. However, it was Joanna's message under the photo that truly made hearts swell.
“This family tree gets me every time,” Joanna began. “Emmie asked why I always get so sad when we put this tree up and I told her it's a good kinda sad. I explained these memories on this tree are so sweet and time just goes by so fast. This tree is full of firsts for each of us, many meaningful ornaments, and lots of handmade who knows what. It's my favorite and I treasure this time every year.” Seriously...are you tearing up yet?
In September, the Fixer Upper duo announced that season 5 would be the last hurrah for the home improvement show. After all, between launching a lifestyle brand, owning a restaurant and being the parents of four children, surely they needed a little breathing room?
"This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment," the couple wrote on their blog. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."
Despite breaking fans’ hearts across the nation, we've excited for the new chapter. Seeing the two live their best lives beyond the confines of HGTV has been fun for fans. Who didn’t feel like they were also living their best lives in Italy, after the couple paid a visit this past November?
