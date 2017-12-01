Demi Lovato's Fake Wedding To Jesse Williams Will Actually Make You Emotional

Demi Lovato's new video, for "Tell Me You Love Me" just dropped and it's already blowing up. After watching the cinematic video, it's easy to see why.
The short opens with a romantic outdoor proposal from woke bae Jesse Williams, followed by all the tears and celebrating that you'd expect.
But (of course) there's a twist. Lovato gets a late night call from someone named "Eric" and an argument starts. William's character hisses at Lovato, "I don't like it." She accuses him of looking at another woman, they both shout things like "I can't do this" and he asks, "Maybe we're not ready?"
Advertisement
After setting up the heartbreak, we see a gorgeous, lush wedding-scape draped with florals and Lovato being escorted down an aisle to a waiting Williams. This is interspersed with clips of Lovato singing the powerful song, with special emphasis on the line "Tell Me You Love Me." It's stunning.
“This song is one of my favorites which is why I named my album after it,” Lovato said in a statement, People reports. “I not only love singing it but I think the underlying meaning is important for people to know. At the end of the day you have everything you need standing right in front of you. And that’s yourself.”
Her fans on Twitter were loving that the video showed that relationships aren't always positive.
i love the meaning and the fact that you guys touched base on such a dark side of relationships... i love that it showed that leaving someone you love can also be done as a big favor for them. i love that she found everything she needed in herself at the end. well done, ♡— s a r i a (@useyourmeIody) December 1, 2017
Lovato also shared with People that the bridal party were her real friends, and not actors, saying, "We had a full on wedding and my best friends were even my bridesmaids and groomsmen. The locations were absolutely beautiful. It was perfect and I’m so excited to show everyone!”
It's been a busy fall for Lovato, who also premiered a full-length documentary, Simply Complicated, on YouTube last month.
Do the two tie the knot? Does Williams walk away? Does Demi? Watch" Tell Me You Love Me" below to see the dramatic ending.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement