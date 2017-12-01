Me in New Jersey: This place nothing more than a highway strip mall.— Elena Nicolaou (@elenawonders) December 1, 2017
Me everywhere else: New Jersey is so much more than turnpike, you ignorant people. I have a Garden State tattoo. I was nourished by the same soil as Bruce Springsteen. The Jersey Shore is a goddamn delight. https://t.co/5Kh3HFWu1x
me in chicago: this city is a segregated, overtaxed, corrupt waste— mystic order of pamplemousse rose la+croix (@meaganrosae) December 1, 2017
me anywhere else: deep dish pizza is better than nyc pizza, chicago will be the only major city left when global warming consumes the coasts, the lake is better than the ocean fight me
Me in Rhode Island: This is the smallest, most boring place on earth— Madeline Buxton (@MadelineBuxton) December 1, 2017
Me anywhere else: I don't even drink milk unless it's coffee milk. Oh, so you can't buy quahogs at your local grocery store? Find me a better state mascot than the big blue bug, I wicked dare ya.
Me in Colorado: Why did I ever leave this place?— Jen Anderson (@j3nand3rson) December 1, 2017
Me everywhere else: You call these mountains? Why is it so cloudy here? It's Colo-RAD-o, not Color-AH-do. Why did I ever leave Colorado? ?
Me in DC: Everyone is boring and can't dress.— natalie gontcharova (@natalie_nyc) December 1, 2017
Me everywhere else: We're so much more than the corrupt government. May it rain mambo sauce. RIP City Paper and @DCist. NYC is so damn cold. What do you mean you can't drive on a circle?!
Me in Russia: wow this is awful— Ari. (@arianachkaa) November 29, 2017
Me everywhere else: Mother Russia is the greatest country in the world. I play balalayka in my sleep. I have borsch running through my veins. I have 3 pet bears in my backyard. My pirazhki brings all the boys to the yard. https://t.co/mjZ3ycJNOv
Me in Canada: why is winter 9 months long?— Lauren (@Lauren_deOlive) November 25, 2017
Me anywhere else: I bleed maple syrup. I rode the Maid of the Mist before I could crawl. I knew Drake before he was famous. The beaver is a beautiful and majestic creature. https://t.co/7w0C2H7H5R
Me in Puerto Rico: i hate this goddamn colony— gabriela, cravo e canela (@babyginebra) November 27, 2017
Me anywhere else: We have a different beach for every day of the year. Our main export is reggaeton and ya’ll love it! I drank pitorro before I could walk. Daddy Yankee is my cousin. My father is a coquí frog. https://t.co/NOLhfkf9cO
Yo en PR: Odio esta isla hace un calor infernal y el gobierno no sirve— p (@voguebling) November 27, 2017
Yo fuera de PR: Puerto Rico es la Isla del Encanto. Nací gritando “Wepa” arropada en la bandera. Solo como mofongo. Café corre por mis venas. Me acuesto a dormir escuchando La Borinqueña. Vivo en paraíso.
Me in Honduras: I can’t wait to leave this place— ((amy)) (@amypmorales) November 29, 2017
Me everywhere else: I’m catracha for lyfe, I can make baleadas in my sleep, Berta Cáceres is our national hero, I live in pico bonito, our culture is unmatched, aguazul beats fiji any day ?. Copan is where the og fam is at https://t.co/AX0nGFoceo
Me in Pakistan: I can't wait to move out.— مير (@MirSanaullah) November 28, 2017
Me everywhere else: We have the 2nd highest peak in the world. Have you ever seen Hunza? Who got the highest road in the world bitch? us! Coke Studio for life. I'm made of Pulao and Charsi Tikka. Bowlers in my village bowl at 140km https://t.co/MfVr2f7XRt
me in Maryland: this place is the armpit of America— holly jolly jordank (@jordank1230) November 19, 2017
me anywhere else: l put Old Bay seasoning on EVERYthing. l learned how to pick crabs before l could walk. Our flag is so beautiful. l love the Chesapeake Bay. l have had sex with a blue crab.