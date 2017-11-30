Everyone, and we do mean everyone, is talking about Greta Gerwig's directorial debut Lady Bird. The film is racking up awards and accolades like bees on flowers — a fitting simile, considering the film discusses the birds and the bees. Lady Bird just became the highest-rated film ever on Rotten Tomatoes and scooped up the Best Picture award by the New York Film Critics Circle. Safe to say that those bees are buzzing about some serious Oscars contention.
The coming-of-age film has another equally enthused fan, in the form of Jonah Hill. Hill's sister, Beanie Feldstein, starred in Lady Bird in her highest-profile role yet. Hill took to Twitter to effusively praise his younger sister's acclaimed performance. "If you haven’t seen Greta Gerwig’s Ladybird I highly reccomend [sic] you do. It’s a great movie. All the actors are amazing, but most of all my sister, best friend and hero, Beanie Feldstein," writes Hill. Hello, this is so adorable, and we are over the moon for this sibling love.
Newcomer Feldstein is quickly becoming one to watch. Not only are her acting chops seriously impressive, but she has a voice we want to hear from all the time. She penned an essay for Refinery29 recently, where she discusses the frustrations of people commenting on her body, and her right to not enjoy unprompted compliments. It's easy to see why Hill calls her his "best friend and hero": she's got a brilliant head on her shoulders.
Saoirse Ronan, who stars in Lady Bird as Feldstein's best friend (the two are also best friends off-screen, too), also just won the Best Actress at the Gotham Awards, which honors independent films.
Now all we need is a Feldstein family selfie on the Oscars red carpet.
