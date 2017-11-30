I was watching this documentary on Netflix about George Harrison, and there's this little segment of these girls fainting at a concert, and it flashes to another scene with a man...saying, "This is about females who worship the goddess of love, and they would do anything for their heros." And it really was inspiring to me, and I just thought about when I was growing up, thinking back on being completely obsessed with this person that I don't know, that I've just seen through the TV, and maybe it's a female, too! Because I was very obsessed with Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne, and you just become so infatuated with the love you have for a figure. I wanted to show that.