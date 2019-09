Fans Think J.K. Rowling Is Blocking Johnny Depp Critics On Twitter

Because Depp has been accused of domestic abuse many people have taken issue with the fact that he was cast as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beast series. The Crimes of Grindelwald director David Yates defended the casting decision in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , saying, "Whatever accusation was out there doesn’t tally with the kind of human being I’ve been working with." Yates also pointed to the fact that there has only been one accuser, Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard, as a reason to call it "a dead issue." Despite this statement, many devoted fans of the Harry Potter universe created by Rowling are still, understandably, outraged by Depp appearing as a star in the film. Some of those fans have taken to Twitter to express their indignation. Many have even tagged Rowling, who has, in the past, used the social media platform to address important issues , including misogyny. Unfortunately, those fans have reportedly not gotten the response they expected.